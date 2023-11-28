Iran Navy’s progress during past 4 decades ‘unbelievable, remarkable’: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Navy commanders and officials on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Iranian Navy Day.

“In the first years after the Revolution, the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy beyond territorial waters was unimaginable, but now the Navy makes a 360-degrees voyage around the globe powerfully and strongly and returns to the country with pride.”

The Leader added that the Navy’s advances after the 1979 Islamic Revolution was “unbelievable and remarkable”, calling for efforts to make the Iranian Army’s naval division a comprehensive strategic force.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that, “One day, it was not imagined that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy would be able to be present in the Caspian Sea, but now destroyers are built on the shores of the Caspian Sea and set afloat there.”

During a ceremony on Monday, a new domestically-designed and manufactured destroyer, dubbed Deylaman, joined Iran’s northern naval fleet to strengthen security in the Caspian Sea.