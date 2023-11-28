Tuesday, November 28, 2023
type here...
Media WireLocalSecuritySelected

Iran Navy’s progress during past 4 decades ‘unbelievable, remarkable’: Leader

By IFP Media Wire

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has lauded achievements made by the Iranian Navy after the 1979 Islamic Revolution as “remarkable and unbelievable".

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Navy commanders and officials on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Iranian Navy Day.

“In the first years after the Revolution, the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy beyond territorial waters was unimaginable, but now the Navy makes a 360-degrees voyage around the globe powerfully and strongly and returns to the country with pride.”

The Leader added that the Navy’s advances after the 1979 Islamic Revolution was “unbelievable and remarkable”, calling for efforts to make the Iranian Army’s naval division a comprehensive strategic force.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that, “One day, it was not imagined that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy would be able to be present in the Caspian Sea, but now destroyers are built on the shores of the Caspian Sea and set afloat there.”

During a ceremony on Monday, a new domestically-designed and manufactured destroyer, dubbed Deylaman, joined Iran’s northern naval fleet to strengthen security in the Caspian Sea.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks