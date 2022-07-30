Saturday, July 30, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran Navy sends fleet to join Russian naval parade in Caspian

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Navy Forces

Iran sends a 10th naval fleet, featuring two missile boats, to Russia through the Caspian Sea to join the neighboring country’s Navy Day parade.

Several high-ranking officials of Iran’s Navy took part in a ceremony held on Friday to see off the fleet.

The naval fleet is accompanied by Peykan and Joshan missile boats.

Russia’s Navy Day is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July.

Iran and Russia have been working to strengthen their cooperation in the military sector, among other fields. The two have held several military drills in the Caspian over the past years.

Last September, Iran and Russia, along with Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, staged a military maneuver in the Caspian Sea as part of neighborly efforts to boost security in the strategic waters.

