Iran MPs call for probe into allegations behind impeachment of minister

Parliament Speaker Mohamamd Bagher Ghalibaf has reportedly received a letter from 40 MPs in which they called for a probe into favoritism allegations against the lawmakers.

The letter says the two parliamentarians tried to pressure Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin the minister of industry, mine and trade into finding posts for some people at a company.

They demanded Ghalibaf urgently order an inquiry into the claims by the committee responsible for oversight of the conduct of lawmakers.

The letter says taking this issue seriously and dealing with those who violated the law will increase parliament’s credibility in the eyes of the public.

The two MPs are said to have pushed for the appointment of those people to posts in Chadormelou Industrial and Mining Company.

They stand accused of sending an SMS giving the minister of industry, mines and trade an ultimatum over the issue.

Meanwhile Fatemi Amin, attending the parliament on Monday, rejected the claim that he was under pressure or that he has received any threatening SMS.

Media reports earlier said some MPs had called for the impeachment of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin. But the number of signatures failed to reach the necessary quorum with opponents of Fatemi Amin’s impeachment saying the timing was not right for such a move.