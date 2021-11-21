Iran MP calls for regional taskforce to help Afghan refugees

A member of Iran’s parliament’s National Security Commission has called for the establishment of a regional taskforce to help Afghan refugees, amid the crisis in the country.

“The international community should fulfill its duty toward Afghan refugees. Creation of a regional taskforce to help [Afghan refugees] is necessary,” Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi said.

Jahanabadi added that Afghanistan is threatened by a food and fuel crisis stressing that this has led to an unprecedented wave of migration toward countries neighboring Afghanistan.

“Iran is one of the main destinations of Afghan refugees and due to the US pressure and sanctions we have no more capability to admit refugees. We have done what it takes over the past decades [to help refugees] and, even now, we have put every possible effort into creating basic facilities. If the international community and the UN do not help us organize and manage migrants, we will have no other possibility of taking in new migrants,” he said.

Jahanabadi also touched on his recent meeting with the UN special envoy on Afghanistan’s affairs. He said Iran’s concerns were conveyed to the envoy.

“We stressed that international organizations should take up their role on the issue of migrants and that international assistance is a key issue,” he said.

Jahanabadi also warned of a “catastrophe” as Afghan refugees flood Iranian borders, amid the crisis in their home country.