Monday, October 21, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran police chief: 2 million illegal Afghans to be deported by March 2025

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan migrants in Iran

The commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement, General Ahmadreza Radan, says 2 million illegal Afghan refugees will be deported from Iran by the end of this Persian year, on March 19, 2025.

General Radan however said those Afghans who entered Iran legally are our guests and they have police support.

He added that he on Monday met a number of MPs at the Iranian parliament who were “concerned” about the issue of foreign nations who are illegally in Iran.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans over the past decades without getting any assistance from international bodies, most notably the UN.

Iran has criticized those organizations for their failure to help the country cope with the huge influx of asylum seekers from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Unofficial reports put the number of Afghan refugees in Iran at 10 million.

