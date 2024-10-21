Iran police chief: 2 million illegal Afghans to be deported by March 2025

General Radan however said those Afghans who entered Iran legally are our guests and they have police support.

He added that he on Monday met a number of MPs at the Iranian parliament who were “concerned” about the issue of foreign nations who are illegally in Iran.

Iran has hosted millions of Afghans over the past decades without getting any assistance from international bodies, most notably the UN.

Iran has criticized those organizations for their failure to help the country cope with the huge influx of asylum seekers from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Unofficial reports put the number of Afghan refugees in Iran at 10 million.