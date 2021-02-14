Iran Mobilizes Firefighters, Relief Teams to Contain Blaze on Afghanistan Border

The Iranian first vice president has asked the governor of the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi to spare no effort and help to contain the conflagration at a customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border.

Es’haq Jahangiri emphasized that firefighters and rescue teams in the province should be on high alert.

He stressed the necessity of conducting all-out aid and firefighting operations to tackle the massive fire.

Jahangiri was also briefed on the latest situation following the blaze at Islam Qala border post in a phone conversation with the governor of Khorasan Razavi province, who was on the ground at the border crossing to see the situation first-hand.