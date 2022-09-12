Monday, September 12, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran military commander: Arash-2 drone earmarked for strikes on Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Drone

The commander of the Iranian army’s ground force says the armed forces have earmarked Arash-2 drone aircraft specifically for attacks on Israel’s Haifa and Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Kioumars Pourdastan said in a TV program aired on IRIB’s news network that Arash-2 is a strategic precision-strike drone.

The general explained about the drone’s accuracy saying it was used to hit the same point targeted by Fath-360 missile during the ground forces’ recent military drills.

He said the ground forces are awaiting the army chief’s order to use the drone against Iseael.

Arash-2 has been developed in two versions that are equipped with either video or infra-red scanners.

The aircraft has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers and has an estimated maximum speed of around 100 kilometers per hour.

