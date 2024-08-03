IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran men’s futsal team shortlisted as best in the world

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's national futsal team have been nominated for the Futsal Planet Awards 2023 Best Men's National Team in the World.

Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, France, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, and Uzbekistan are the other candidates for the 24th edition of the annual futsal prize released on Saturday by Futsalplanet.com, a prestigious futsal media outlet.

The Iranian team, coached by Vahid Shamsayi, were crowned as champions in the 2024 Asian Nations Cup, but the title is not considered for the 2023 Futsal Planet awards

Earlier in May, Iran’s Salar Aghapour was named the best young futsal player in the world, the first time in history that an Iranian achieved the honor.

