Iran, Malaysia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues in Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Seyyed Rasoul Mohajer and Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Dato’ Kamarudin Jaffar discussed enhancement of mutual relations as well as regional issues in a meeting in Tehran.

In the meeting, Mohajer touched upon the age-old relations between the two countries, and announced Iran’s readiness to forge closer relations with Malaysia on all fronts, calling for measures to facilitate mutual economic and trade ties.

He then referred to the successful presence of Iranian, including businessmen as well as educated people and elite, in Malaysia, and underlined the need to settle their problems, including problems with rendering banking and financial services as well as consular problems.

Mohajer further called for finalizing judicial documents between the two countries.

The Malaysian official who is in Iran as part of his regional tour, said for his part he was pleased to have visited Iran.

He said his visit is aimed at boosting mutual relations, expressing hope that with the removal of obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, relations between the two countries will further expand in different areas, especially in economic and trade domains as well as visits to both countries by Iranian and Malaysian officials.

Dato’ Kamarudin Jaffar also met with officials from the Iranian ministries of industry, mine and trade, and health and medical education, and discussed with them mutual trade and health ties.

His regional tour had earlier taken him to Turkey and Qatar.