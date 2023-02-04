Iran rejects Macron claims over its nuclear program

After a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Paris on Thursday, Macron denounced what he called the “headlong rush” of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said French president criticizes Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities at a time that Israel has dozens of nuclear warheads but does not tolerate any international oversight.

He said, “Having a dark record of occupation and military aggression, Israel is the gravest threat to regional and international peace and security.”

Kanaani said the mere meeting with the prime minister of a regime “which is known as the symbol of the ominous phenomenon of organized terror, violence, carnage and displacement of Palestinians deserves to be deplored and censured.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that it would be appropriate for the French side to make the world aware of how Israel accessed nuclear arms instead of expressing concern about Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities that are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Kanaani advised French officials to correct “their wrong approach” and return to the principle of mutual respect and to stop damaging bilateral ties more.