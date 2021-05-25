Iran Likely to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Tourism Services in Future: Minister  

Iran is to add “COVID-19 vaccine tourism” to its basket of health tourism services.

Minister of Tourism Ali-Asghar Mounesan said the country has the potential to offer vaccination services as part of its health tourism program in order to further promote tourism in the country.

However, he underlined, the plan will get underway only after all Iranians are vaccinated and an Iranian vaccine hits the market.

He made the comment while visiting a luxurious Tehran shopping mall which has allocated part of its space for the vaccination of citizens.

The minister said the inoculation of senior citizens is going smoothly and in an orderly manner.