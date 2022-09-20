Iran says ready to help Lebanon meet energy needs

In a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Amirabdollahian held talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, on issues of bilateral and regional significance.

The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran stood ready to dispatch much-needed supplies, including oil, to Lebanon to help overcome its problems.

Since 2019, the Arab country, under tough US sanctions, has been facing an economic meltdown, which has taken a heavy toll on state coffers and slowed down imports of fuel for government plants.

On Monday, Iran said it was in talks with Lebanon over a package of proposals for exports of energy to the country.