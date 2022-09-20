Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Iran says ready to help Lebanon meet energy needs

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran FM Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expresses the country’s readiness to help Lebanon meet its energy needs, as the Arab country grapples with a severe energy crunch.

In a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Amirabdollahian held talks with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, on issues of bilateral and regional significance.

The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran stood ready to dispatch much-needed supplies, including oil, to Lebanon to help overcome its problems.

Since 2019, the Arab country, under tough US sanctions, has been facing an economic meltdown, which has taken a heavy toll on state coffers and slowed down imports of fuel for government plants.

On Monday, Iran said it was in talks with Lebanon over a package of proposals for exports of energy to the country.

