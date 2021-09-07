Iran Leader’s Condolence on Demise of Sheikh Qabalan

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has sent a message to the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, expressing his condolences over the passing away of Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council.

“I extend my condolences on the passing away of the devoted scholar Hojjatol Eslam Mr. Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, may God bless him, to his honorable family and the valuable Supreme Council and all his followers and friends and all Shias in Lebanon,” the leader said in his message.

“He was a valuable and faithful friend of the resistance and yours and spent a prolific life in the service of the prominent goals in Lebanon. His demise is a source of sorrow. I pray God to bless him.”

Sheikh Qabalan passed away on Saturday while hospitalized for illness at the age of 85.