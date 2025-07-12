IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iran Leader’s aide slams “peace through power” doctrine, labels it archaic and dangerous

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iran’s Leader and former Parliament Speaker, strongly criticized the concept of “peace through power,” calling it a regressive idea once championed by history’s most violent dictators.

Speaking Friday at a memorial ceremony for the IRGC’s late Major General Mohammad Saeed Izadi, Larijani said, “This outdated theory means: ‘surrender or fight me.’ It is a mindset pursued by aggressors like Hitler, Napoleon, and the Mongols. Now, leaders like Trump and Netanyahu echo the same rhetoric.”

He argued that the US and its allies have failed to achieve stability in regions such as Ukraine and Gaza through force, saying, “They inflicted destruction, but the Palestinian people did not surrender.”

Larijani emphasized that a “new, resilient Middle East” is emerging, shaped by the sacrifices of resistance fighters like General Izadi and others recently assassinated.m, by Israel.

“They think with terror and noise they can redraw the region. But the blood of our martyrs will fortify the resistance,” he stated.

He condemned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks comparing himself to Cyrus the Great, and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting Palestinian resistance.

