Iran Leader’s aide: Negotiations not a priority; Leadership will decide timing 

“Negotiation is a tactic,” Larijani said. “Let the leadership decide when it is necessary. If it isn’t, then there’s no need to use it.”

He added that there is no urgency for talks with the US following its war along with Israel against Iran last month, when the talks were ongoing.

“They have waged a war against us; they must first explain why,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported, citing a senior official who requested anonymity, that Iran believes the US uses talks to prepare for military actions.

The source stated that Tehran will not enter new negotiations with the US under the previous framework or agenda, because of lessons learned from earlier talks.

“For now, we think the purpose of the negotiations is to disarm Iran to make up for Israel’s weakness in the next war,” the official said.

The official added Iran must also brace for confrontation and, if negotiations occur, it should demand security guarantees from Washington.