Iran’s Leader blames West for hijacking liberal democracy to dominate world

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei blasted some Western states for using liberal democracy to dominate the world, emphasizing, however, that Tehran brings democracy and freedom along with religion.

Addressing a meeting with the chairman and members of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated some enmities toward the Islamic Republic are “political enmity,” adding, “For example, the Islamic Republic pursues a stance on the Palestinian issue and (world) powers have another position. (This) creates enmity.”

“These are not very important. The one that is more important is intrinsic enmity. The nature of the Islamic Republic creates this enmity,” the Leader continued.

He warned that some Western countries use liberal democracy to dominate the world, emphasizing, however, that the Islamic Republic brings democracy and freedom along with religion.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that a democracy based on religion leads to hostility because it foils the enemies’ conspiracies.

The Leader highlighted the remarkable popular power of the Islamic establishment which he said is “unique or rare in the world.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Iranian people’s huge turnout in the rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution earlier this month as another sign of the nation’s support for the Islamic establishment.

The Leader added that the strong popular support for the Islamic establishment is a national asset, urging all to work tirelessly to preserve and increase it.

