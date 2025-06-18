Iran’s Leader: U.S. military intervention to bring irreparable damage

In a televised address earlier on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized: The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will firmly resist an imposed peace. This nation will never surrender to any form of coercion.

The Leader also referred to the offensive and threatening remarks made by the U.S. President, stating: Wise individuals who know Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation is not one to surrender.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the Americans must understand that any U.S. military intervention in this conflict will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage.