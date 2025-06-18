Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran’s Leader: U.S. military intervention to bring irreparable damage

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praised the dignified, courageous, and well-timed response of the Iranian people to the recent foolish and malicious aggression by the Zionist enemy, describing it as a sign of the nation’s maturity and the strengthening of reason and spirituality.

In a televised address earlier on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized: The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will firmly resist an imposed peace. This nation will never surrender to any form of coercion.

The Leader also referred to the offensive and threatening remarks made by the U.S. President, stating: Wise individuals who know Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation is not one to surrender.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the Americans must understand that any U.S. military intervention in this conflict will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage.

