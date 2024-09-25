Iran’s Leader: Hezbollah, Palestine Resistance to achieve victory against Israel

In a meeting with war veterans on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that if the vicious Zionist regime could have defeated the fighters in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, there would have been no need for the Zionists to expose their true nature to the world by committing crimes, including the mass killing of women and children, and the destruction of residential homes and hospitals in Gaza and Lebanon.

He stated that the situation in Lebanon and Palestine is similar to the Sacred Defense, referencing the Iraq-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s, during which former dictator Saddam Hussein received full support from the West and the former Soviet Union.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that while the martyrdom of key Hezbollah figures in Lebanon is a loss, the resistance movement is too strong to be defeated by such incidents, and they will ultimately emerge victorious.

He emphasized that, from a religious standpoint, everyone is duty-bound to help restore Palestinian territories and the al-Aqsa Mosque to their rightful owners.

The Leader reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes World Arrogance and US dominance, as it has since the inception of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that, thanks to the steadfastness of the Iranian nation and their active presence, the enemies do not dare to attack Iran’s borders.

In reference to the sacrifices made by the Iranian people during the Sacred Defense, the Supreme Leader stated that infiltrators and those who have been defeated should not be allowed to raise their flags within the country.