Iran’s Leader calls for halting exports of oil, goods to Israel

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with students from across the country on Wednesday, ahead of the National Student Day and the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, which Iranians celebrate on November 4.

The Leader lauded the Palestinians for their resistance and steadfastness in the face of Israeli atrocities in the besieged Gaza Strip, stating that their resilience has aroused the human conscience.

“What Muslim states must insist on is the immediate cessation of [Israeli] crimes in Gaza. They must promptly stop the bombardment of Gaza, and stop the export of oil and other commodities to the Zionist regime,” he said.

“Muslim states must not cooperate economically with the Zionist regime, but denounce these catastrophes and crimes vociferously and without hesitation in all international forums.”

“The scale and circumstances of what is going on must be clarified. The Zionist regime must be condemned, and the entire Muslim world must be mobilized against it,” the Leader added.

The Leader noted that protesters in Western countries, Britain, France, Italy and various US states have taken to the streets en masse and chanted slogans in condemnation of Israel and the United States.

“It was an absolute disgrace for them, which they can neither recover from nor justify,” the Leader said.

“The Muslim world should not forget that all through the critical issue of Gaza, the party which stood against Islam and the oppressed Palestinian nation was [the United States of] America, France and Britain.”

“In its transactions, equations and analyses, the Muslim world should not forget parties that are standing against and exerting pressure on the oppressed people of Palestine. It is simply the Zionist regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He went on to say that the central issue nowadays is not the Israeli war on Gaza, but rather, the battle between the truth and falsehood, and the fight between the power of faith and the power of arrogance.

“Of course, the power of arrogance comes with military pressure, bombardment as well as calamities and crimes; but the power of faith will overcome all of these by God’s grace.”

The Leader also said, “The blow to the Zionist regime is irreparable. I said this at the beginning, I emphasize it now, and I repeat it. It’s now gradually shown in the words of the Zionist regime’s officials that the blow they received is not a blow that can be compensated. They cannot compensate.”

“The Zionist regime is now helpless and confused. Tel Aviv lies to his own people. The fact that they express concern about their captives in the hands of the Palestinians is also a lie. This lying is out of haplessness. The Israeli bombings may kill their own captives.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that, “Now, the Zionist regime is in shock and confused. It doesn’t know what to do. If it was not and will not be the help of the Unites States, the Zionist regime will definitely collapse in a matter of days.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei described the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by students as a sharp blow by the Iranian nation to Washington.

“The US was disgraced [on November 4, 1979]. This was the blow of the Iranian nation to America,” he added.

The Leader explained that Americans harmed the Iranian nation on two November 4 occasions, one being in 1964, when they forced Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, into exile, and another time during the massacre of students in Tehran in 1978 at the hands of the former Pahlavi regime.

“During the fateful days of the Iranian nation’s revolution, the Shah’s police slaughtered students right in front of the University [of Tehran],” he noted.

“It was ten months after the victory of the Revolution that students entered the [US] embassy [on November 4, 1979], took over the mission, and disclosed the secrets and confidential documents being stored there,” the Leader continued.