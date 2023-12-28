Iran Leader attends funeral of top IRGC commander slain in Israeli attack

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences to the family of Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and a military advisor, who was killed on Monday in the residential neighborhood of Sayedah Zeinab in the suburb of Damascus.

The Leader also lauded the senior commander for his ‘tireless efforts’ and led the prayer over his body.

1 of 6

The body of former General Mousavi was transferred to Tehran on Wednesday. He was a close companion of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC Quds force who was also assassinated in a US strike in 2020.

Iranian political and military officials condemned the assassination of General Mousavi, warning Israel should wait for Iran’s retaliation.

Iranian military personnel are in Syria on an advisory mission at the request of the Syrian government to confront the remnants of militant groups.