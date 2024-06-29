Iran’s Leader praises Defenders of Holy Shrine as saviours of Iran, West Asia

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with the organizers of the International Congress of Martyrs of Resistance and Defenders of the Holy Shrine a few days ago, although his statements from that session were published on Saturday.

Referring to the presence of the youth from various nationalities within the Defenders of the Holy Shrine, the Leader added that this movement demonstrates Iran’s capability to revive the fervor and heroism of the early days of the revolution after more than forty years of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that a group of faithful youth, supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran, thwarted the enemies’ conspiracy to dominate the region and impose economic, political, and ideological pressures against Iran and the Islamic system.

He also stressed that terrorist groups like Daesh and its affiliates, backed by Western countries including the United States, aimed to destabilize the region, especially Iran, but their conspiracy was defeated.

Furthermore, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the movement of American university students in defense of the people of Gaza as an example of pure conscience existing in the world.