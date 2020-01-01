Iran Leader Condemns US Attack on Iraq’s PMU

“Look what they [Americans] are doing in Iraq and Syria. They are taking the revenge of Daesh [ISIS] from Hashd al-Sha’abi,” the Leader said in a Wednesday meeting with thousands of nurses.

“They are now taking revenge because Hashd al-Sha’abi bogged down and destroyed Daesh, which they [Americans] had created here,” he added.

“I, the Iranian government and nation strongly condemn this US mischief,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said “the interesting point is that when such incidents happen to Americans – you see the extent of anti-US sentiments in Baghdad and entire Iraq – that guy still tweets that ‘we see Iran responsible for the events, and we will respond to Iran’.”

“First, you can’t do any damn thing; second, if you were logical, which you’re not, you’d see that people of the countries in this region hate the US. You Americans committed crime and killed people in Iraq and Afghanistan. The people of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan hate the Americans, and that hatred will show itself somewhere.”

According to the Leader, this hatred is the prerequisite for the US’ political and security moves in the region.

“If the Islamic Republic decides to fight and struggle against another country, it will do it explicitly. We’re committed to the interests of our country and nation; we’re very much loyal to [maintaining] the dignity, progress, and greatness of the Iranian nation, and whoever threatens them, we’ll confront it without any consideration and will deal our blow,” he noted.

The comments came after the US forces in Iraq carried out an airstrike on a number of PMU facilities in the western Anbar Province, which led to the killing of nearly 30 people and injuring of over 50 others.