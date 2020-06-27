Iran Leader Calls for All-Out Campaign against Corruption, Corrupt People

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader says the only way to tackle corruption is to deal with corrupt elements.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday financial corruption is a dangerous disease.

“People become hopeful when they see unrestrained and unreserved fight against corrupt individuals because financial and economic corruption is very dangerous, contagious ad infectious like the coronavirus,” said the Leader.

He expressed satisfaction over the measures adopted by the Judiciary to combat corruption, saying, “Fight against corruption, which is at its height at this juncture, should be done without reservation and based on justice and law and without doing injustice and oppression to innocent people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader underlined that the coronavirus outbreak is not over yet, urging all officials and people to take health protocols seriously in order to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

He also underlined the need for an “overhaul” in action.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy leaves no stone unturned through media campaigns and creating pessimism in public opinion to neutralize any attempt aimed at bringing about reforms and overhaul in the system.

He urged authorities not to remain inactive and to bravely continue on the path to bringing about overhaul in order to counter efforts against change.