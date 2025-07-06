Iran Leader attends Ashura eve mourning ceremony in Tehran

The ceremony was attended by people from various walks of life.

A religious cleric delivered a speech, emphasizing the lessons of Imam Hussein’s uprising, particularly the call to resist injustice and oppression, drawing parallels with recent events and Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel.

He cited global Zionism as the core of the opposing front and reiterated that the Iranian people, inspired by the Ashura ethos, will never submit to tyranny.

Following the speech, renowned elegist Mahmoud Karimi recited elegies in memory of Imam Hussein and his companions over 1300 years ago.

In a notable moment, the Leader requested Karimi to perform the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran” (“O Iran”).

The event received widespread coverage in Western media, including outlets in the US, following the recent spat.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also reacted to the Leader’s presence by sharing an image from the ceremony, writing, “With you, one dares to sail into deep waters.”