Wednesday, April 3, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran Leader advisor: Israel to rue the day it attacked Iranian embassy in Damascus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi

A senior advisor and aide to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, says Israel will definitely receive a punishment that will make the regime regret its strikes on the Iranian diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

“Such a punishment is definite and unavoidable,” said Major General Yahya Rahimsafavi, the senior military advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The top Iranian commander also praised General Ali Zahedi, who was killed along with several other top Iranian military officers in the Israeli attack.

General Rahimsafavi made the comments after Tel Aviv targeted the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus on Monday which killed seven top Iranian military advisors.

Ayatollah Khamenei has earlier emphasized that the Israeli regime will regret its deadly attack on Iran’s consulate.

