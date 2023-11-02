Iran Leader advisor advocates for common ground between Tehran, Beijing

Rahim Safavi proposed the prioritization of implementing common security and sustainable peace within the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and advocated for the formulation of a non-aggression pact.

He suggested that the prevention of aggression among Shanghai Cooperation Organization members could serve as a paradigm for such initiatives.

Furthermore, he hailed China’s recognition of Iran’s role in regional affairs and its congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its membership in both the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Addressing the United States “unlawful and inhumane unilateral coercive measures”, Rahim Safavi underscored the crucial role of the Chinese government in countering the American government’s pursuit of hegemonic power and unilateral policies.

In other comments Rahim Safavi, emphasized the oppression against Palestinian people and their legal rights.

He considered the Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas against Israel, legitimate act of defense against the Zionist regime’s over 75 years of occupation.