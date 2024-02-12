Iran president wishes for further development of bilateral relations in New Year message to China

Raisi’s message was issued through a late Sunday post on X social media platform.

“I sincerely congratulate the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the New Year and Lunar New Year and wish Iran and China, as two ancient civilizations, would be full of vitality in the New Year at all levels, especially for the development of bilateral relations.”

The Iranian president also hoped that “with the advent of the New Year, the world would be filled with justice for all people, especially for the oppressed Palestinian nation”.

The Spring Festival marks the beginning of Chinese New Year, which is also known as Lunar New Year. It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20.