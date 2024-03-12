Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Iran set to launch joint naval drills with Russia, China

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Navy

Iran, Russia and China are to kick start joint maritime maneuvers on Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean near the Sea of Oman along with observers from friendly and allied countries, the spokesman for the drills said.

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Tuesday that the exercises dubbed Maritime Security Belt 2024 will involve warships and aviation forces.

He said, “This year, for the fifth consecutive year, the trilateral joint naval exercises will be held by the Iranian, the Russian, and China navies with the slogan “together for the establishment of peace and security”.”

China will send two guided missile warships and a supply ship for the drills which will continue through March 16.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry also announced that the Varyag missile cruiser of the Russian Pacific Fleet had arrived in the Iranian port of Chabahar to participate in the drills.

The maneuvers are aimed at maintaining the maritime security in the region and expanding multilateral cooperation among the participating countries to ward off foreign threats and piracy attempts.

