Iran lawmaker who accused colleagues of bribery summoned to court

Days earlier, Alireza Beigi had claimed that his colleagues received 70 to 75 SUV cars to drop a previous impeachment bid against Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin, who joined another such impeachment session in the Parliament on Sunday.

Fatemi Amin has earlier dismissed the accusations. Beigi was also slammed by Parliament officials and asked to provide evidence for the claims.

In a tweet on Saturday, Beigi said he was summoned both to the Attorney General’s Office and the Parliament’s Committee Monitoring the Conduct of Lawmakers over his claims.

He said he was asked at the Attorney General’s Office to provide evidence in defense of its allegations.

He, however, slammed the session at the Parliament’s Committee Monitoring, which he described as a session of “political prosecution.”

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported investigations by its correspondent found an agreement among a group of lawmakers to receive the cars, but the date is vague and cannot thus be verified if the agreement is linked to Beigi’s claims.