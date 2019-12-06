Iran, Kuwait Discuss Regional Issues, Hormuz Peace Endeavour

In the gathering, held on December 5, Deputy Minister Araqchi highlighted Tehran’s resolve to enhance and strengthen ties with the regional nations.

“The countries in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf region can mark a bright and thriving future for the region with their capacities and capabilities,” added the senior Iranian diplomat, who has travelled to Kuwait for talks on the Hormuz Peace Endeavour.

“Iran believes in collective cooperation among the regional countries to ensure security, and considers dialogue as the sole way for achieving such cooperation and overcoming the problems,” Araqchi noted.

He further explicated the principles and purposes of the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (aka HOPE) proposed by the president of Iran at the most recent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, saying, “The initiative would create a proper framework for the regional countries in order to strengthen peace and stability and to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also described the constructive and supportive reaction from the regional countries to the Hormuz Peace Endeavour as a step towards reduction of the tensions in the region, and expressed Iran’s readiness to find mechanisms for implementing the initiative with all regional countries.

Araqchi reiterated that a political solution and dialogue among various Yemeni currents would be the only way to end the war in Yemen, and also welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Yemen’s National Salvation Government and the other parties.

The Iranian diplomat finally welcomed and praised Kuwait for its positive role in reinforcing the principle of dialogue in the region, and hailed the Kuwaiti Emir’s efforts in the regard.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Khalid Al-Jarallah welcomed the continuation of consultations between Iran and Kuwait, stressing that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Member States are resolved to make efforts to reduce the tensions.

He also referred to dialogue as the only solution to the regional problems, and called for the enhancement of relations between the two countries.