Iran knowledge-based ecosystem capable of making inroads in export markets

Iran’s Vice President for Technological and Scientific Affairs Sorena Sattari has said domestic sanctions are a bigger obstacle than foreign bans, adding that each new license is a hurdle to the production, export and development of knowledge-based products.

He was speaking at a ceremony in which the best knowledge-based exporters of Iran received awards for their efforts.

Sattari also said, “We are trying to facilitate this path and reduce obstacles and problems facing the export of knowledge-based products”.

Iran’s Vice President for Technological and Scientific Affairs also underlined the need to change people’s culture and view regarding such concepts as creativity, innovation, knowledge-based economy and soft industries.

Sattari said the society must believe that creating any new obstacle for the participation of knowledge-based and creative companies is an obstacle to the development and progress of Iran.

He stressed that in the field of product-oriented research, the government should only invest in infrastructure and the bulk of investment should be made by the private sector.

Sattari added that knowledge-based and creative companies have been able to follow this model and export more than $700 million worth of goods annually.

He said Iran’s knowledge-based and creative ecosystem has a high capacity to make inroads in export markets.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Commerce was also attending the ceremony. He referred to the need to pay attention to the sale of knowledge-based products with higher added value than raw products.

Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin said, “We must move toward changing the composition of goods and services for export and the composition of target countries.”

He noted that export interactions should shift from government with government to business with business.

Fatemi Amin said this relationship should be used in building businesses because it is the strongest type of economic relationship.