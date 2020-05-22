Iran Keeping Close Watch on US Military All Around World: Top General

A senior Iranian military official says the Islamic Republic will give a firm response to any mistake made by the US in any part of the world against Iran’s interests.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Friday that the Iranian military is keeping a close watch on the condition and movements of enemies, including the United states.

“The Iranian Armed Forces are keeping hoisted the flag of resistance and standing up to the enemies, and have put on their permanent agenda the task of maintaining an all-out intelligence watch on the situation, condition, ploys and movements of all great and small enemies, including the adventure-seeking, terrorist and anti-human US military in the region and in remote territories,” said the top general in a message marking the anniversary of the liberation of the southern Iranian city of Khorramshahr from the Iraqi army during the eight-year Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

“The Iranian Armed Forces will not allow anyone to flex their muscles and orchestrate fresh sedition against [Iran’s] independence, security and territorial integrity, and to jeopardize the Islamic Revolution and Islamic Establishment, and will give proportionate and firm response to any miscalculation by them in any part of the globe against the interests of Iran,” he added.