Thursday, October 19, 2023
Iran’s Kandovan registered in list of best world tourism village

By IFP Editorial Staff

Kandovan, a picturesque village nestled in East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing its place on the prestigious list of the world's best tourism villages recognized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Deputy Tourism Minister of the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced this historic achievement, making Kandovan the first Iranian village to join the ranks of the world’s top tourism destinations.

Kandovan faced stiff competition from over 200 villages from around the globe, yet it triumphed to be counted among the world’s tourism gems. This recognition comes as part of the UNWTO’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism as a catalyst for rural development and the welfare of villagers.

To earn its place on this exclusive list, Kandovan had to meet rigorous criteria set by the UNWTO, which included cultural resource preservation, economic sustainability, environmental and social responsibility, and a commitment to safety and security.

Kandovan excelled in each of these areas, securing its well-deserved spot alongside 76 other exceptional villages from 40 countries.

