Iran Judiciary bans Miankaleh petrochemical factory in habitat of birds

The prosecutor issued the letter upon an order from Iran’s Prosecutor General Hojatoleslam Montazeri.

The letter said in line with the legal duties of the Judiciary in pursuing public rights, and in light of the Iranian Cabinet’s decision to ban chemical industries if they involve industrial wastewater, the implementation of the Miankaleh Petrochemical Project must be halted.

Earlier, Iran’s Vice President for Environmental Affairs Ali Salajegheh said the Organization for the Protection of Environment will not back down on its opposition to establishment of a petrochemical factory in the Miankaleh region due to its adverse environmental impact.

Salajegheh said the launching of the project had no credibility as it lacked an environmental permit.

A national campaign has also already begun in opposition to the project approved by Iran’s Oil Ministry.

Miankaleh in Iran’s Mazandaran Province is home to many species of birds and environmental activists believe it’s highly vital to the ecosystem of the region