Iran launches 1st cryogenic loading arm, highlights petrochemical industry’s path to self-sufficiency

Shahmirzaei highlighted the achievement, breaking the Western monopoly on cryogenic arms.

He emphasized Iran’s petrochemical industry standing on the cusp of self-sufficiency in technology, equipment production, and goods manufacture.

Underlining the industry’s drive for autonomy, Shahmirzaei celebrated the loading of petrochemical ammonia shipment for exoort.

The strategy to enhance petrochemical product supply is said to aim to bolster downstream industries, propelling domestic product supply by nearly 1.3 million tons.