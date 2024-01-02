Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Iran launches 1st cryogenic loading arm, highlights petrochemical industry’s path to self-sufficiency

By IFP Editorial Staff
Deputy  Iranian Minister of Oil and CEO of Iran's National Petrochemical Industry Company, Morteza Shahmirzaei, marked a milestone on Monday at Asalouyeh Port, along the Persian Gulf, where Berth No. 17 Phase 2 witnessed the inauguration of Iran's first locally crafted cryogenic loading arm.

Shahmirzaei highlighted the achievement, breaking the Western monopoly on cryogenic arms.

He emphasized Iran’s petrochemical industry standing on the cusp of self-sufficiency in technology, equipment production, and goods manufacture.

Underlining the industry’s drive for autonomy, Shahmirzaei celebrated the loading of petrochemical ammonia shipment for exoort.

The strategy to enhance petrochemical product  supply is said to aim to bolster downstream industries, propelling domestic product supply by nearly 1.3 million tons.

