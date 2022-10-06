Iran FM says JCPOA talks progressive

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with the European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the sanctions-lifting negotiations, Iran’s relations with the European Union and the recent developments in Iran.

Amirabdollahian pointed out that good agreements have recently been made regarding the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Regarding talks to lift sanctions, he said, in New York, indirect messages were actively exchanged between Iran and the United States, and in general, we have had progressive talks in New York and Vienna.

As for the internal developments in Iran, Amirabdollahian said, “We are seriously following up on the issue of Ms. Mahsa Amini’s death in accordance with our domestic laws so that the dimensions of the matter are clarified. The judicial system has this issue firmly on its agenda. A detailed scientific and technical forensic report will soon be published.”

The Iranian foreign minister added, “We consider peaceful demands to be the right of the people and we always pay attention to them, but they are completely different from rioters who set fire to ambulances, destroy banks and public places, and attack people or engage in terrorist activities, and therefore we will deal decisively with rioters and terrorists in accordance with the law.

Amirabdollahian warned, “If the European Union takes a hasty political action based on baseless accusations in order to encourage rioters and terrorists who have targeted the lives and property of the Iranian people, we will respond to it.”

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell expressed satisfaction regarding the progress made in the sanctions removal negotiations and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to reach an agreement.

Borrell added, “We in the European Union are ready for any cooperation to reach an agreement.”

He said the recent agreements between Iran and the IAEA are promising and an important step towards the Vienna agreement.

The EU official also stated, “I agree that rioting and terrorism is different from peaceful protests and need to be responded appropriately.”