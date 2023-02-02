Thursday, February 2, 2023
Iran says issues with IAEA over Fordow nuclear site resolved

By IFP Editorial Staff
IAEA

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has dismissed a report by the UN nuclear watchdog that says Tehran made an undeclared change to uranium enriching equipment at its Fordow facility near the city of Qom.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency was based on a mistake by an inspector of the oversight body who mistakenly flagged the issue.

Kamalvandi added that the matter has already been resolved after previous inspectors came to the site and Iranian officials explained to them about the issue.

According to the AEOI spokesman, the inspector who had previously reported about it also realized his mistake.

Earlier, the IAEA said its inspectors found a modification to an interconnection between two clusters of centrifuges that was substantially different than what Iran had declared to the agency.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi also announced in a statement that the change was “inconsistent with Iran’s obligations” under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and undermines the IAEA’s ability to “implement effective safeguards measures” at the Fordow site.

Iran accuses Grossi of pushing the agenda of the US and the Zionist regime with regard to Tehran’s nuclear energy program.

