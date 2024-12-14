Russia appears to be withdrawing military assets from Syria following fall of Assad: Report

Two AN-124 heavy military transport planes were spotted at Khmeimim air base, located in Latakia on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, with their nose cones lifted, signaling readiness to load cargo. A Ka-52 attack helicopter was also being dismantled, likely in preparation for transport, while components of an S-400 air defense system were being packed up.

Imagery from the Tartus naval base, also on the Mediterranean coast, showed minimal changes. Photos taken earlier in the week revealed two Russian frigates stationed off the coast, with no major activity suggesting an immediate departure, according to CNN.

Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described the activity as part of a larger consolidation effort at Khmeimim and the nearby Tartus naval base.

“In short, a withdrawal is underway,” Kofman wrote on X.

Russia was reportedly evacuating its forces from Syria as one of its military bases faced siege, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) had reported. HUR claimed that Russian troops in Syria are voicing frustration with their commanders over what they described as a chaotic withdrawal process.

The Kremlin emphasized the importance of securing its military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that Moscow has maintained contact with Syria’s new leadership. He declined to disclose the number of Russian troops in the country or comment on potential evacuations.

Russia has maintained a military presence in Syria since 2015, primarily to support now overthrown Syrian President al-Assad’s government during the Arab country’s war. Damascus has been supportive of the Kremlin during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.