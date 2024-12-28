Iran condemns Israel’s burning last health facility in north Gaza as war crime

He emphasized that the atrocity aimed to completely destroy the healthcare system in Gaza, depriving the injured and sick children, women, and men of basic medical facilities.

The spokesperson pointed out that Kamal Adwan Hospital was one of the last semi-active medical centers in northern Gaza.

He described the assault by occupying forces on the hospital, the forced evacuation of patients and medical staff, and the subsequent explosion of the hospital as a heinous war crime and part of the ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine.

Baqaei stressed that the silence of relevant international organizations regarding the crime is unjustifiable and holds them internationally accountable.

Israeli soldiers have raided the hospital, forcing its staff members, sick and injured patients, and displaced people to leave it. After the hospital was evacuated, the Health Ministry announced a fire had erupted at the hospital and spread to the rest of the medical complex.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said the hospital is “suffering from a stifling siege, as the operating and surgery departments, laboratory, maintenance, ambulance units and warehouses have been completely burned.”

The ministry added the Israeli army “has dealt a fatal blow to the remaining health system in northern Gaza” with its attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The last major health facility in northern Gaza has been put out of service, the World Health Organization has announced.