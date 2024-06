The prosecutor’s office in the northwestern city of Ardabil said the suspect comes from a southern province of Iran but was arrested in Ardabil.

The prosecutor’s office said the detainee was in touch with the high-ranking agents of the Zionist regime’s intelligence agency, Mossad, via social media platforms and was gathering information for the Zionist entity under the guise of proof-reading activity.

The suspect was caught while trying to hide in Ardabil province and ultimately fleeing Iran.