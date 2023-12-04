Iran says leaves no Israeli hostile move unpunished

Asked about the martyrdom of two IRGC military advisers in Syria at the hands of the Zionist regime, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday, “Iran responds to any violation of its interests in the region and will do so (in the future).”

“No action against Iran, its interests, or our advisory forces will go unanswered,” he added.

The spokesman reminded the enemies that not a single anti-Iranian measure will remain unanswered.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Saturday that two of its forces had been martyred by the Zionist regime during an advisory mission in the Islamic resistance’s battlefront in Syria.

Speaking to reporters, Kanaani also lamented the fact that the United Nations Security Council has fallen under the influence of the US and failed to fulfill its duties regarding the brutal Israeli war against Gaza.

The UN Security Council has sadly been held hostage to the US government when it comes to supporting Gaza, he said.

The UNSC has proved to be incapable of fulfilling its duties to save the lives of Palestinians and ensure peace in Gaza which has been suffering from weeks of brutal Israeli strikes, he added.

Kanaani also criticized the US government for abusing the privilege of hosting the UN headquarters.

“The US government has practically stood by the occupying (Zionist) regime. Reports have been released by the US that the US has provided the (Israeli) regime with arms” in the war on Gaza, he stated.

Kanaani also dismissed as an “outright lie” the American claims that the US is not after the spread of Gaza war.

The US cannot arm the Israeli regime and dispatch its secretary of state to the Israeli war room in Tel Aviv and at the same time claim that it seeks to protect civilians, he stated.

Highlighting Iran’s efforts to stop the Israeli carnage in Gaza, Kanaani said it is the international community’s responsibility to protect Palestinians. “If the (Israeli) crimes go unpunished, they will pose a threat to humanity.”

At least 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7.

The Zionist regime’s military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people have been killed since Saturday.