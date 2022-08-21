Armed forces spokesman: Israel’s anti-Iran rhetoric psychological warfare

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekaarchi stressed that armed forces enjoy a high level of readiness, while Israel is suffering from “structural weakness”.

Shekaarchi was referring to the recent comments by the Israeli minister of military affairs who said “the Iranian nuclear and regional threat” is on the agenda of the Israeli military.

The Iranian general also talked about the latest Israeli onslaught on Gaza Strip that was countered with a strong response by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Palestinian territory.

He said the Israeli “defeat” shows how ineffective and messed-up the regime is.

Shekaarchi added that all Israeli wars against the resistance front have led to the regime’s defeat.

He noted that the missiles of the resistance front can further tip the balance in favor of the resistance groups in the future.

Mohammad Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps has recently said Iran will stand by Palestinians to the end.