Iran says won’t allow Israel to legitimize Iranophobia

In a ceremony at Tehran University on Thursday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, “Foiling threats and grabbing opportunities are two sides of Iran’s diplomatic coin in the fast-paced regional and global developments,” according to Iran’s Students’ News Agency ISNA.

Iran has slammed Israel’s efforts to scupper the Islamic Republic’s nuclear talks with the West, which have been stalled for several months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Director General Rafael Grossi made a visit to Israel last week to meet with Israeli officials prior to the agency’s Board of Governors meeting.

Following the controversial trip, the board adopted a resolution, drafted by the US and three of its European allies, against Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran slammed the move as “politically motivated” and said the UN atomic agency and the West are responsible for the consequences.

Bagheri, who is also the top Iranian nuclear negotiator, said, “Iran has not put all of its foreign policy eggs in the basket of negotiations,” so the outcome would not deal a serious blow to the government’s diplomatic apparatus in its efforts to push forward its agenda.

He also noted that the maximum pressure campaign spearheaded by Washington against Iran has failed, as admitted by US officials.