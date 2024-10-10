IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyInt'l RelationsSelected

Iran: Israel’s chemical weapons a serious threat to intl. peace, security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Dimona nuclear power plant
A partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert.

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in The Hague has condemned the Zionist regime’s use of chemical weapons against Gaza and Lebanon, stating that such weapons represent a grave threat to both international and regional peace and security.

Hadi Farajvand, Iran’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, delivered remarks at the 107th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He highlighted reports of Israel using chemical weapons and depleted uranium in its attacks on Lebanon. Farajvand warned that the Israeli regime, in violation of international law, employs white phosphorus and other banned weapons in warfare.

The Iranian ambassador urged the OPCW to utilize its expertise to continuously monitor developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also emphasized that Israel’s chemical and other weapons of mass destruction pose a significant danger to global and regional stability.

