Iran: Israel’s chemical weapons a serious threat to intl. peace, security

Hadi Farajvand, Iran’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, delivered remarks at the 107th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He highlighted reports of Israel using chemical weapons and depleted uranium in its attacks on Lebanon. Farajvand warned that the Israeli regime, in violation of international law, employs white phosphorus and other banned weapons in warfare.

The Iranian ambassador urged the OPCW to utilize its expertise to continuously monitor developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also emphasized that Israel’s chemical and other weapons of mass destruction pose a significant danger to global and regional stability.