Iran says Israel attack on quake-hit Syria “crime against humanity”

Nasser Kannani described the Tuesday morning attack as inhumane and aggressive, urging the relevant institutions to take swift and effective action to stop “Israel’s crimes.”

The attack has put Aleppo’s airport out of service.

While the Syrian victims of earthquake in Aleppo are experiencing difficult conditions, the Zionist regime attacks the Aleppo airport, which is the main route for international aid to reach them, and this is a clear example of a crime against humanity, Kanaani said.

Unfortunately, some Western countries and human rights organizations are silent about the continuation of such Israeli attacks on Syria, said Kanaani.

This silence, he added, is an example of encouraging the Zionist regime as an aggressor and violator of human rights and international laws and regulations.