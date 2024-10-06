Media WireForeign Policy

Iran warns Israel against any act of aggression

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran will give a “stronger” response to any Israeli attack, saying the regime can once again test the Islamic Republic’s will.

“For every action, there will be a corresponding and similar or even a stronger reaction [from Iran]. We have proven this in the past and they [Israelis] can test our determination once again,” Araghchi stated at a press briefing in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday.

“Our response to any act of aggression by the Zionist regime will be clear and obvious,” he added.

Araghchi was responding to a question about Israel’s rhetoric following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on the regime, dubbed Operation True Promise II.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of the IRGC.

