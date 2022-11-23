Iran’s IRGC says member killed by roadside bomb in Syria, blames Israel

In a statement by the IRGC’s public relations department, the elite military force said Israeli agents were behind the roadside blast that led to the martyrdom of Colonel Davoud Jafari, a member of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.

The statement said the “criminal and fake” Zionist regime would definitely get a response for the atrocity.

Iran has been offering military advisory assistance to Damascus at the request of the Syrian government in the fight against foreign-backed terror groups operating against the administration of President Bashar al-Assad.

Thanks to Tehran’s support, the Syrian army has managed to liberate most parts of its soil from the clutches of terror groups, with many of them having had the backing of Israel.

Irked by the terror groups’ losses, Israel frequently targets positions of Syrian forces and their allies in the fight against terrorism.