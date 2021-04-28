Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Discuss Closer Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in Erbil.

The Iranian foreign minister, who is on a visit to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, also attended a fast-breaking banquet hosted by Barzani.

In his Tuesday meeting with Barzani, the top Iranian diplomat said Tehran’s relations with Iraq and also with the Kurdistan Region are strong and based on common interests.

Zarif also highlighted the importance of stability and security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani, in turn, urged closer relations between Erbil and Tehran.

He also called for the removal of impediments to the expansion of mutual cooperation.