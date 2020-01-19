Iran Investigating Possible Cyber Attack in Ukraine Plane Crash

In an interview with Azad News Agency (ANA), Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said the Iranian Armed Forces are considering all details pertaining to the tragic crash of the Boeing jetliner near Tehran.

Shamkhani emphasized that the Armed Forces have launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, including a possible hacking attack, infiltration or a cyberwarfare operation.

The investigations are still in progress, he added.

On January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air defense mistook the Ukrainian passenger plane for a cruise missile and unintentionally shot it down shortly after the jetliner took off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

All 176 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800 plane lost their lives in the accident.