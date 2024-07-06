Iran Interior Ministry hails presidential election as ‘safe, healthy’

Addressing a press conference at the Election Headquarters in Tehran, Vahidi said, “The election was held in complete health. Everything that happened surrounding the election will lead to cooperation and efforts for the progress of our dear country and achieving new heights.”

The interior minister congratulated Pezeshkian for winning the election as well as the other candidates who helped create a heated atmosphere for the elections.

He also praised over 30 million voters inside the country and abroad for taking part in the polls.

“There had been ungracious comments and incorrect analyses, whereby some tried to portray the election as being tampered but they were proven wrong,” Vahidi said.

The runoff for snap polls was held on Friday to find a replacement for the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died along with his companions in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Veteran MP Pezeshkian, 69, won over 16.3 million of the votes and his principlist rival Saeed Jalili got 13.5 million.